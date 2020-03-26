Panzer Dragoon: Remake now available for Switch

Forever Entertainment is pleased to reveal today that Panzer Dragoon: Remake is available now for the Nintendo Switch as a timed console exclusive for $24.99 via the eShop.

For other platforms, the remake is also planned to be released on PC via Steam this Winter, as well as for Stadia. There’s no word for other consoles.

Gamers who would rather have a physical version can pre-order it at Limited Run Games on March 27. It will be available in standard and limited editions with a four-week open pre-order.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

A new, remade version of the Panzer Dragoon game—true to the original, with improved graphics and controls, that suit modern gaming standards!



On a far, lone planet, you encounter two dragons awaken from the ancient times. Armed with a deadly gun from the past, and the guidance of your armored blue dragon, you must fulfill your destiny and keep the Prototype Dragon from reaching the Tower or die trying.



Key Features



– Pilot through seven unbelievably realistic levels ranging from tropical blue ocean cities to intricate subterranean ruins.

– Fight the Prototype Dragon who appears together with evil giant dragonflies, frightening man-sized wasps, giant sandworms, and lethal flying battleships.

– Attack approaching from all sides enemies quickly and without mercy, with improved 360-degree controls and lock-on targeting.

Check out the Panzer Dragoon: Remake launch trailer below: