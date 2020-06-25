EA Sports And LaLiga Renew Their FIFA Video Game Licensing

EA Sports and LaLiga have announced in a press release that they have renewed their video game agreement for the FIFA franchise.



The new agreement sees EA Sports being allowed to use the official LaLiga teams and players for the next ten years. This means FIFA 21 and future games will be officially licensed.



This may come as bad news for Konami and their rival PES series. That being said, PES has agreements with its own football franchises. You can read the announcement posted down below.

“Our vision is to grow the love of sport through our games and services, and with strategic partnerships with iconic organizations like LaLiga, we’re uniquely positioned to deliver unrivaled authenticity and innovation in the years to come,” said Cam Weber, Executive Vice President & Group GM, EA SPORTS. “Our joint commitment will enable both immediate impacts for the next EA SPORTS FIFA experience, and long-term opportunities to continue to strengthen LaLiga fan engagement over the next decade.”

“This renewal enables us to grow the reach and popularity of LaLiga to more and more fans around the world that play EA SPORTS FIFA every day,” said Javier Tebas, President of LaLiga. “We have built a collaborative partnership with EA SPORTS for more than 20 years that has seen both organizations become leading international brands. Our new agreement signifies our commitment to maintain this growth and create the best entertainment for football fans worldwide.”

FIFA 21 is the next game out for the franchise. Aside from current-gen platforms, it will be the first in the series to be released for the newer PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles.