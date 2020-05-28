Blair Witch for Switch launches next month

Bloober Team is pleased to reveal today that Blair Witch will be released for the Nintendo Switch on June 25.

Fans looking forward for a decent psychological trailer should look forward to Blair Witch next month for those who have the Nintendo Switch. Other platforms like Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam can now buy the game as it’s already available in their respective stores.

Here’s a quick overview of the game, via Nintendo:

Evil hides in the woods. Inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch, experience a new story-driven psychological horror game that studies your reactions to fear and stress. Your darkest fears will awaken in these woods. It’s 1996. A young boy disappears in the Black Hills Forest near Burkittsville, Maryland. As Ellis, a former police officer with a troubled past, you join the search. What starts as an ordinary investigation soon turns into an endless nightmare as you confront your fears and the Blair Witch, a mysterious force that haunts the woods… Key Features – A Story of the Human Descent into Darkness – From the creative minds behind the critically acclaimed Layers of Fear, experience first-hand the toll that fear can take on the mind in an original story inspired by the cinematic lore of Blair Witch.

– Find a Way through the Haunted Woods – With just your loyal dog Bullet by your side, navigate your way through a cursed forest that warps and distorts both time and space.

– Your Sanity Against Her Curse – Stand against the horrors of the Blair Witch and the decaying sanity of a man burdened by his past.

Find below the launch date reveal trailer for Blair Witch: