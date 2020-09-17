Monster Hunter: Rise announced for Nintendo Switch

Capcom announced at today’s Nintendo Showcase a new Monster Hunter game titled, Monster Hunter Rise for the Nintendo Switch.

Monster Hunter: Rise will be available sometime in the summer of 2021 exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. According to Capcom, the game will feature fearsome monsters and is set in a new colorful village of Kamura.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Nintendo:

The critically acclaimed action-RPG series returns to the Nintendo Switch™! Set in the ninja-inspired land of Kamura Village, explore lush ecosystems and battle fearsome monsters to become the ultimate hunter. It’s been half a century since the last calamity struck, but a terrifying new monster has reared its head and threatens to plunge the land into chaos once again. Hunt solo or in a party with friends to earn rewards that you can use to craft a huge variety of weapons and armor. Brand new gameplay systems such as the high-flying ‘Wire Action’ and your canine companion ‘Palamute’ will add exciting new layers to the already robust combat that Monster Hunter is known for.

Whether it’s at home, on the go, online or offline—you’ll always be ready for your next hunt on the Nintendo Switch!

When Monster Hunter: Rise launches next year, a Deluxe Edition will also be available, which offers the full game and bonus DLC. Pre-ordering the base or Deluxe version will unlock bonus in-game items like layered armor and more. Players will be able to get even more in-game extras with Monster Hunter amiibo accessories. The three standalone amiibo accessories will be available exclusively at GameStop locations in the U.S. and EB Games in Canada.

Check out the announcement trailer below:

And here’s the Monster Hunter Direct presentation: