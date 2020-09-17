PlayStation Plus Collection Revealed; Includes a Variety of Great Titles

Similar to Sony’s old Instant Game Collection, something that was a massive motivator for PlayStation Vita sales, Sony confirmed a new version of it for PlayStation 5 owners.

The titles included in the collection are as follows:

Batman: Arkham Knight

Battlefield 1

Bloodborne

Days Gone

Detroit: Become Human

Fallout 4

Final Fantasy XV

God of War

inFAMOUS: Second Son

The Last Guardian

The Last of Us Remastered

Mortal Kombat X

Persona 5

Ratchet & Clank

Resident Evil 7: biohazard

Monster Hunter: World

Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End

Until Dawn

While none of these titles are enhanced, with around 8 of them being games offered in the past, it gives us an idea of what kind of backwards comparability we can expect on PlayStation 5. To further this, Washington Post published an article where PlayStation CEO claims “99 percent” of PlayStation 4 games will work on the new console. Given this news, it seems like a huge win for anyone willing to invest at launch.