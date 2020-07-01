Monster Hunter World is Not Coming to Switch

While we’ve seen our fair share of surprising Switch ports, during a shareholder meeting Capcom revealed there is no plans to bring Monster Hunter World to the portable console.

Given the complexity of the title, not to mention the sheer size and struggles even current generation consoles face with it, this really shouldn’t come as a surprise to anyone. Still, it’s good information to have and nice to know Capcom isn’t currently trying to scale down the game enough to make it viable on the home and portable console.

In addition to the news about Monster Hunter World, another person asked if there was a Monster Hunter game in the works for a younger demographic, which Capcom confirmed but gave no further details on.

Since we already saw Capcom attempt something different with Monster Hunter Stories, it would stand to reason they would want to continue that franchise, especially if the title is meant for Switch release. That being said, we have seen a couple of unusual takes on Monster Hunter over the years.

Monster Hunter Diary: Poka Poka Airou Village was a cartoonish attempt at giving their ever popular cats a chance to shine. As a result, we could be looking at a completely different take on the franchise and that could mean any number of things.