Harvest Moon: One World delayed in North America and Europe

Natsume and developer Rising Star Games announced today that Harvest Moon: One World has been delayed from its previously planned fall release window.

Harvest Moon: One World will now release on March 2, 2021, in North and Soth America, and March 5, 2021, in Europe. It will be available still for PlayStation 4 and Switch.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in our world in many ways,” said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa in a press release. “Although the current events have delayed the launch of Harvest Moon: One World, we are working hard every day to create a great game that introduces players to a whole new world and promises ‘Serious Fun.’”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Natsume: