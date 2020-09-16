Harvest Moon: One World delayed in North America and Europe

Natsume and developer Rising Star Games announced today that Harvest Moon: One World has been delayed from its previously planned fall release window.
Harvest Moon: One World will now release on March 2, 2021, in North and Soth America, and March 5, 2021, in Europe. It will be available still for PlayStation 4 and Switch.
“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone in our world in many ways,” said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa in a press release. “Although the current events have delayed the launch of Harvest Moon: One World, we are working hard every day to create a great game that introduces players to a whole new world and promises ‘Serious Fun.’”
Here’s an overview of the game, via Natsume:
Before the Harvest Goddess disappeared from this world, she imbued the tiny Harvest Wisps with the knowledge of various seeds, thus ensuring the various fruits and vegetables of the world would not be lost. Using the power given to these Harvest Wisps, you’ll unlock various seeds as you progress through the game! But the Harvest Wisps can be tricky to find, as they all appear at different times and places. You’ll need to use your noggin to make sure to seek as many as you can of them out!
Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? That’s the situation players will find themselves in in the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series, Harvest Moon: One World. Only an old book gives hints of what once was… Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, however, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore!