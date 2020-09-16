Phantasy Star Online 2: Episode 5 launches September 30

Level cap increase to 90, New ARKS mission, New areas to explore, and more

Sega announced today that Phantasy Star Online 2 will be getting Episode 5 on September 30 in the west.

With Phantasy Star Online 2 getting Episode 5, some of the new features to look forward to are an increase of level cap to 90, new ARKS mission, new quest types, new Alliance Quarters, and more.

Check out below an overview of the much-awaited Episode 5, via Sega:

Finding yourself on a fog-enshrouded, flower-dotted plain, a strong sense of displacement and confusion fills you. You had been mid-battle with the Profound Darkness, yet again, in an attempt to sever its corruptive hold on Persona. Suddenly, you feel the vibration of riders approaching, and spot a girl astride a scaled mount, fleeing other riders atop similar beasts. A confrontation seems imminent, and you briefly have time to reflect on what this new mystery will bring in the way of adventure. Episode 5 brings quite a bit of new content and features, and though you have but a few moments before the party is upon you, you muse over the changes that are to take place on September 30. What’s New Some of the new changes and features include: – Player Level cap increased to 90

– New ARKS Missions

– New Seasonal Events

– New Alliance Quarters

– Exciting new Titles to earn

– New Collection Folder

– New quest types

– New areas to explore

– New S-Grade Augments

– Ability to transfer S-Grade Augments

– Ability to add a L-Ring Skill to ★12 Units

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available now as a free-to-play title for Xbox One and PC via Steam and the Microsoft Store. For those in Japan, the game is available for PS4, Switch, and PC.

Find below the new Episode 5 announcement trailer: