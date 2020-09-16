Fallout 76 – One Wasteland, Daily Ops, and more now live with Patch 22

Bethesda is pleased to reveal today that the largest update to Fallout 76 – One Wasteland, since Wastelanders is available now and free to download for all players.

Fallout 76 finally gets Patch 22 that ushers in rebalanced combat and rewards for all players in the form of One Wasteland – explore wherever you want, with whomever you want, even if you’re brand-new to Fallout 76. Patch 22 also kicks off the start of Season 2: Armor Ace, adds Legendary Perks for even greater build diversity and adds brand-new daily repeatable missions in the form of Daily Ops.

Below is the list of new things to look forward to in Fallout 76 – One Wasteland Patch 22:

One Wasteland

One Wasteland levels the playing field for all players in the form of rebalanced combat and rewards. Now, players of all levels can team up and jump to anywhere in

Appalachia and always have a balanced combat experience and receive level-appropriate rewards. The entirety of Appalachia is now open to lower-level players, while veteran players can return to previously low-level areas and experience a fresh challenge.

Season 2: Armor Ace

Season 2 also kicks off with Patch 22 and features a new S.C.O.R.E. board and all-new rewards. In Season 2, players will join the true American champion, Armor Ace, and his patriotic Power Patrol on their march to freedom across the globe to defeat the Subjugator! As with The Legendary Run, Armor Ace will be free for all players to participate in and include 100 obtainable ranks with all-new rewards including:

Greenhouse wall and ceiling set

Subjugator Outfit

Unique Power Patrol set of power Armor

Much more!

Legendary Perks

Beginning at level 50, players can now unlock Legendary Perk slots. Each Legendary Perk has four ranks that are unlocked by scrapping unwanted Perk cards. Check out some of the Legendary Perks included in the update:

Brawling Chemist – Automatically generate a powerful combat enhancing chem at regular intervals

Collateral Damage – Enemies killed with a melee weapon have a chance to explode

Reboot – Chance to auto-revive with full health if you die in Power Armor

Daily Ops

Players can get even more out of their dungeon runs with Daily Ops, a new system that adds replayability to dungeons. Daily Ops allow players to hop into one of Appalachia’s dungeons and fight challenging waves of randomized enemies while completing a series of objectives. In addition to randomized enemies and objectives, the foes faced will also have their own unique twists. A new Enemy Mutation system gives every enemy a “superpower” that forces players to adjust their strategy and tactics on the fly.

Fallout 76 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.