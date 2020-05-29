Harvest Moon: One World coming to PS4 as well

Following the announcement of Harvest Moon: One World coming to Switch this Fall, Natsume also revealed today a PS4 version.

“We are excited to share the first look at the new art for Harvest Moon: One World, which gives you a sneak peek at the vast world filled with mystery, challenges, new friends, and farming fun that awaits players,” said Natsume president and CEO Hiro Maekawa. “We are also excited to officially confirm it is coming to the PlayStation 4 alongside the Switch. The Harvest Moon franchise has a long history on the Sony platforms including releases on the original PlayStation, PlayStation 2, 3, and 4 as well as the PS Vita and PSP.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via Natsume:

Fledgling farmers will explore an entire world full of new and familiar faces, unique villages, and adventurous challenges while managing their growing farm. The new title is being developed with an all-new engine and graphics. Can you imagine a world without tomatoes, strawberries, or even cabbage? In the latest entry in the Harvest Moon series, that’s the situation players will find themselves in. Only an old book gives hints of what once was… Buoyed by a mysterious discovery, players will find themselves setting out on an adventure that spans not only their hometown but the whole world! What kind of people and places await? From the gorgeous beaches of Halo Halo to the snowy mountains of Salmiakki, there’s literally an entire world to explore.

Harvest Moon: One World will be available this Fall for both PS4 and Switch. No exact release date were announced but we’ll let you know as soon as Natsume announces it.