Rage Quitters To Be Severely Punished In Dragon Ball FighterZ

Bandai Namco has now released a statement that it will severely punish Dragon Ball FighterZ players that rage quit.



Rage quitting is annoying because it it means matches are not finished. This is a huge problem that still plagues Dragon Ball FighterZ over two years after its launch.



Bandai Namco has now posted a statement in-game saying it will go harder on rage quitters. You can read the message posted down below.

“We will now be imposing restrictions on players who deliberately disconnect during online matches. These players will be restricted from entering online lobbies for a set period of time (about 1 week).



(During this restricted period, players will still be able to play the game in the offline lobby). If you are unintentionally disconnecting several times, please check your internet settings.



If a player is found to be repeatedly engaging in the above behavior, the restrictions mentioned above may become permanent for that player.



We will continue to do what we can to ensure all players have an enjoyable experience with the game.”

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PC, PS4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.