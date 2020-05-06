Dragon Ball FighterZ Goku (Ultra Instinct) DLC launches this month

Bandai Namco and developer Arc System Works announced today that on May 22, Dragon Ball FighterZ will be getting Goku (Ultra Instinct) DLC.

Goku (Ultra Instinct) DLC is the second fighter that is introduced as part of FighterZ Pass 3. Those who have previously purchased Pass 3 will get the DLC on May 22 or can be purchased separately when it launches.

Here’s an overview of the upcoming DLC, via Bandai Namco:

Goku’s powers have constantly evolved throughout the entire DRAGON BALL saga. From Super Saiyan through Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan and now to Ultra Instinct, Goku’s ability to increase his powers and abilities seems limitless. In Ultra Instinct form, Goku has transcended to a different level of consciousness; he is calm and in harmony with his body, able to fight without thinking… he now fights on… instinct.

Check out the new trailer for Dragon Ball FighterZ featuring Goku (Ultra Instinct) below:

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.