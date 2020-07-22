Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 in Full Development

Arguably the biggest question following the release of Final Fantasy VII Remake is when the next part will release. While we still have no estimated release, an interview in tomorrow’s Famitsu magazine reveals the title is in full development.

Interesting bits from a 15 page interview on FF7R that's released in tomorrow's Famitsu:



-The next installment is already in full development

-They couldn't go further with the Madam M massage scene otherwise ratings would go up

-Roche was supposed to have a battle in Ch. 14 pic.twitter.com/UbQ8xQpYq4 — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) July 21, 2020

This was revealed via a translation by AitaikMochi based off what are essentially spoilers of the 15 page interview. Most of the interview includes neat details that more dedicated fans might be interested in, like Jesse proving to be very popular, but it does touch on the ever important question of when the continuation will release.

We know that everyone wants the next instalment quickly. We would also like to deliver it as soon as possible. Since we were also able to see the line of quality from the first instalment,” Nomura says, “we hope to make the next instalment even better in quality that can make for an even better experience. We would like to get it out as soon as possible, so please wait for it. I think we can clearly convey the direction when we officially announce the next installment. Aitaikmochi’s translation of Nomura’s comment in regards release date

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 but for now, at least take solace in progress is being made.