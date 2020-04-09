Fallout 76 Wastelanders update launches April 14

Bethesda Softworks is pleased to announce today that Fallout 76 Wastelanders update will launch for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, alongside with the Steam version, on April 14.

As previously mentioned, Fallout 76 Wastelanders update features human NPCs where players can interact with and receive quests from. Since the launch of Fallout 76, many players have requested human NPCs as the game feels like a barren wasteland and doesn’t feel like a Fallout game at all. With the new update coming next week, players will experience new quests, new choices, a reputation system, and so much more.

Here’s an overview of the update, via Bethesda:

“Wastelanders” brings a new beginning to Appalachia for first-time and veteran players alike with a new main quest, human NPCs, new choices, companions, a reputation system, and much more. Players will forge alliances with new factions in an effort to uncover the secrets of West Virginia, either in groups with friends or solo as a lone wanderer.

Fallout 76 is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Check out the trailer below:

For more information about the game, check out our review. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Wastelanders update next week.