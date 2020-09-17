Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series

If you were holding off picking up Devil May Cry 5, you might as well wait for the upcoming Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition.

This version will adds two new modes called Legendary Dark and Turbo mode, ray tracing and adds the ability to play as Vergil. Existing PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC owners will be able to enhance with a $5 DLC that unlocks Vergil and only Vergil.

For more information, check the overview below:

Capcom is kicking off the new console generation in SSStyle with Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition. As the storied publisher’s first title on next-gen, Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition comes packed with an abundance of new features and game modes powered by next-gen consoles, in addition to the heavily requested arrival of Vergil as a playable character. With Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition, Capcom is upping the ante on stylish action with the introduction of next-gen features such as ray tracing technology and enhanced 3D audio, fan-favorite modes including Turbo Mode and Legendary Dark Knight Mode, and the inclusion of Deluxe Edition and EX Color Pack content. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition will be available for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X* for MSRP $39.99, with the digital version arriving as day one launch titles for next-gen consoles. The release timing of the physical versions will be shared at a later date. *The Xbox Series X version will be compatible with Xbox Series S. FEATURES Wield the Yamato – Take the stylish action to a new level as Vergil, Dante’s long-time rival and twin brother. DMC5 players on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC will also be able to access all Vergil content in the Playable Character: Vergil DLC at a later date. New Gameplay Modes – Test your skills against the unique challenges of the new Legendary Dark Knight Mode and Turbo Mode. Ascend the Bloody Palace – Tackle the increasingly difficult floors of the Bloody Palace challenge mode, originally introduced as free post-launch content for Devil May Cry 5. Only the most skilled demon hunters will make it to the top floor to face the ultimate challenge. High-Octane Stylized Action – Play as four different characters: Nero, Dante, V, and the newly-added Vergil. Cut a path through the ruins of Redgrave City with each character using radically different play styles as they take on the teaming hordes of demons. Groundbreaking Graphics – Developed with Capcom’s in-house proprietary RE engine, DMC5SE brings the visual quality to new heights, with graphics that utilize photorealistic character designs, stunning lighting and environmental effects. These superb visuals have been enhanced with ray tracing technology**, 4K visuals, and increased frame rates, all with minimal load times. Vivid 3D Audio – Maintain their Smokin’ Sexy Style through the frenetic action and cutting chords by adapting to the sounds of enemy movements above, below, and to any side of your character with realistic detail. **Ray tracing will be included in the Xbox Series X and Series S versions as part of a downloadable title update Press Release

Currently Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is set to release on Nov. 10 for Xbox Series and Nov. 12 for PlayStation 5. This makes it a day one release for both consoles and something strongly worth considering.