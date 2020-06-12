Demon’s Souls Remake Finally Confirmed for PS5

After countless posts and rumors of Demon’s Souls being remade, it was officially confirmed that it is in the works for PlayStation 5 and will be done by Bluepoint Games.

The new version is described as follows:

From SIE Japan Studio and Bluepoint Games comes a remake of the PlayStation classic, Demon’s Souls. Entirely rebuilt from the ground up and masterfully enhanced, this remake invites you to experience the unsettling story and ruthless combat of Demon’s Souls in unparalleled visual quality and incredible performance. Sony Interactive Entertainment

Despite this being good news for those who never got to experience Demon’s Souls, some users have already pointed out how different the experience looks from an aesthetic standpoint.

Not unlike Shadow of the Colossus, it looks like a number of minor changes were made that vastly impact the overall tone. Simple things like lighting changes or how a background is displayed has a pretty big impact on look and something that has a number of players worried.

Time will tell but at least players will get to experience some version of Demon’s Souls.