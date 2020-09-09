Colin Kaeprenick Added To Madden NFL 21

Colin Kaeprenick hasn’t been in the NFL since 2016, but the player will now be added back to the video games starting with Madden NFL 21.

Due to fan feedback, EA Sports has announced Colin Kaeprenick will be added into Madden NFL 21. Colin Kaeprenick gained worldwide recognition when he kneeled during the National Anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustices.



EA Sports made the announcement on the game’s official Twitter page. You can see the full announcement posted down below.

“Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback. The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes.

“Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today.

“Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now. We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere.”

Madden NFL 21 is available now for PC, PS4 and Xbox One. The game will also be released later this year for PS5 and Xbox Series X.