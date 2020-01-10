Madden NFL 20 1.22 Update Patch Notes Are Here

EA Sports has now released the first new update for Madden NFL 20 in 2020. A lot of changes have been made.



The new Madden NFL 20 update is version number 1.22 and it should be available now on all platforms. As always, make sure to give EA Sports feedback so they can further improve the game in the future.



The full patch notes were revealed on the official Madden NFL website. You can look at all the changes listed down below.

Key Highlights

Updated ‘Run Commit’ mechanic

Global Updates

General stability & connectivity improvements

NFL Player Likeness Updates: Free Agent RB Jay Ajayi

Various commentary updates

Franchise Updates

Addressed an issue that was preventing some Cloud leagues from being able to Advance Week near the end of the regular season

Fixed an issue with the ‘Adjust Lineup’ tool preventing it from updating the team’s OVR and player-count correctly

Fixed a typo in player name in an early retirement story News post DEV NOTE: We updated the list of disallowed player names for Face of the Franchise: QB1 mode. This means that you may not be able to make a player avatar with your preferred last name when playing through the College Football Championship games. Users can change their player’s name once they are drafted onto an NFL team, where there are no naming restrictions.



Gameplay Updates

Updated ‘Run Commit’ mechanic to be more effective at stopping running plays when used toward the correct side of the run on all game styles

Fixed an issue causing the commentary to call out a Touchdown when a TD wasn’t scored, most frequently occurring during tackles right at the goal line

Fixed an issue allowing the ‘Grab-N-Go’ ability to activate on running backs during RPO plays

Fixed some issues sometimes causing players to freeze after TD celebrations

Fixed an issue allowing an exploit work-around for the ‘Ice the Kicker’ by calling a fake FG play

Playbook Updates: Fixed an issue with defensive alignment with Dime Sugar Weak vs. flipped offensive plays Fixed an issue causing zone swapping for 4-3 Even 6-1 and 46 Cub vs. Trips TE/Bunch TE Fixed an incorrect route on Gun Tight Doubles Zig Under Fixed an issue causing a frozen player on Close Z Clown/Close Z Corner DEV NOTE: We have more NFL Live AI play-calling and Playbook updates that will reflect the latest data from the end of the NFL season coming soon. Stay tuned!



Superstar KO Updates