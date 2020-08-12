40 Wrestlers Named For WWE 2K Battlegrounds Roster

Even though we’re not receiving WWE 2K21 this year, we are still seeing the release of WWE 2K Battlegrounds this September.



It has already been announced that over 70 past and present wrestlers will be in the full WWE 2K Battlegrounds roster. There is a good variety in the roster already.



Now thanks to What Culture, the website has revealed at least over 40 of the wrestlers announced for the game so far. You can check them all out posted below.



“Alexa Bliss, André The Giant, Asuka, Bayley, Becky Lynch, Beth Phoenix, Big Show, Bobby Lashley, Braun Strowman, “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Brie Bella, Charlotte Flair, Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre, Edge (who is an exclusive pre-order bonus), Ember Moon, John Cena, Jeff Hardy, Kalisto, Kofi Kingston, Mandy Rose, Mankind, Naomi, Nia Jax, Nikki Bella, Nikki Cross, R-Truth, Randy Orton, Rey Mysterio, Ricochet, Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey, Samoa Joe, Sasha Banks, Sgt. Slaughter, Shawn Michaels, Shinsuke Nakamura, Stephanie McMahon, Steve Austin, The Miz, The Rock, The Undertaker, Triple H, Yokozuna.“



With the game out next month, it will only be a matter of time until the full roster is revealed.

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released worldwide on September 18th, 2020. It will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia.