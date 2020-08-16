Mortal Shell Physical Release Confirmed

Fans of smaller production run games or just physical copies in general rejoice, because Mortal Shell will release physically on Oct. 2, 2020. This is a bit after the Aug. 18, 2020 release, but still a great option for anyone who doesn’t want a digital copy.
Those interested will be able to score it for $29.99 and will also get a poster and a softcover art book to go along with it.
The Steam listing describes Mortal Shell as follows:
Mortal Shell is a deep action-RPG that tests your sanity and resilience in a shattered world. As the remains of humanity wither and rot, zealous foes fester in the ruins. They spare no mercy, with survival demanding superior awareness, precision and instincts. Track down hidden sanctums of devout followers and discover your true purpose.
Posses Lost Warriors
The dead litter this tattered landscape, but not all are without hope. The lost remains of defeated warriors are yours to discover. Awaken these Mortal Shells, occupy their bodies and significantly open your understanding to diverse masteries of combat.
Face Haunting Foes
Your path is guarded by desperate adversaries, devoted to inscrutable gods. Behold creatures both pitiable and grotesque, but do not let fear halt your journey. Muster your courage and face them down.
Iron Sharpens IronSteam
Combat is strategic and deliberate. You must commit your sword only when an opportunity opens. Calculate your parries to unleash devastating counterblows. Temporarily entomb your Mortal Shell in stone to block attacks, or play aggressive and use your stone-form to add brutal weight to your own sword swings.