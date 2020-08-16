Mortal Shell Physical Release Confirmed

Fans of smaller production run games or just physical copies in general rejoice, because Mortal Shell will release physically on Oct. 2, 2020. This is a bit after the Aug. 18, 2020 release, but still a great option for anyone who doesn’t want a digital copy.

Those interested will be able to score it for $29.99 and will also get a poster and a softcover art book to go along with it.

The Steam listing describes Mortal Shell as follows: