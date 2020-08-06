The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal are coming to Xbox Series X and PS5

Get a free upgrade for those who have either PS4 or Xbox One versions

Bethesda Softworks announced today that both The Elder Scrolls Online and DOOM Eternal are coming to Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5.

While Bethesda did not release specific details like when exactly it will be released, they promised that those who own or purchase either title on Xbox One or PlayStation 4 will be able to upgrade for free to the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 versions.

More information will be revealed in the coming weeks and months about both games coming to next-gen consoles including expected release window, a list of enhancements, and more. Additionally, the company also confirmed that they will offer free upgrades for current-generation console owners of existing Bethesda titles they bring forward into the next-gen consoles.