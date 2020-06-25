DOOM Eternal Update 2 now live

Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software released today DOOM Eternal Update 2 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Stadia, and PC via Steam.

In DOOM Eternal Update 2, it will include a new BATTLEMODE map “Torment”, a new event, and new game improvements. Additionally, the new update also brings bug fixes and optimizations that will bring latency improvements and more.

Here’s the outline of the update that Bethesda released today:

Prepare for Torment The latest map for BATTLEMODE, Torment, is almost here! Arriving in Update 2, Torment sends the Slayer and Demon team down perilous halls adorned with overgrown foliage and cryptic markings. Mastering this map requires keen use of angles down the narrower stretches of the map. The Slayer can make use of Torment’s jump pads to cover considerable ground but be warned: A Demon’s well-placed trap around some of the arena’s tight corners could turn a maneuver into a massacre instantly! BATTLEMODE Enhancements In addition to adding a new map to BATTLEMODE, Update 2 also brings enhancements to DOOM Eternal’s multiplayer mode. On top of your standard bug fixes and optimizations, Update 2 will bring latency improvements and the ability to tailor separate, custom keybinds to each demon – giving you just the right setup to match how you play BATTLEMODE’s playable hellions! That Ain’t All Of course, we’ve got a lot more under the hood for Update 2. We’ll drop every single deet you need in the patch notes later this month when the Update releases, but look forward to quality-of-life improvements for colorblind players, an improved UX for Boosters, an increased number of Empowered Demons per map and a host of bug fixes to help make sure there’s only one kind of Torment awaiting you in DOOM Eternal!

Additionally, those curious for the full patch notes, check out the official site.

Check out below the launch trailer: