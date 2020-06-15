Xbox Series X Smart Delivery feature gets more detail

Microsoft shared today more details on Xbox Series X’s Smart Delivery feature that allow players to receive the Xbox Series X version of the game they originally own at no additional cost.

As previously revealed by Microsoft, the upcoming Smart Delivery feature of Xbox Series X allow players who purchase a game for example, on Xbox One, to receive the Xbox Series X version of that game free of charge as soon as it becomes available. This will support both the physical and digital versions if the developer or publisher decides to implement it.

Additionally, Xbox Game Pass titles that will implement Smart Delivery will also be supported. As for other titles, it will be at the discretion of the publishers or developer to determine whether or not to take advantage of it. So far, the following are the confirmed games that will support it:

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Ubisoft)

Call of the Sea (Raw Fury)

Chorus (Deep Silver)

Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

DIRT 5 (Codemasters)

Gears 5 (Microsoft)

Halo Infinite (Microsoft)

Metal: Hellslinger (Funcom)

Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

Second Extinction (Systemic Reaction)

The Ascent (Circle Entertainment)

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 (Paradox Interactive)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon (Sega)

In terms of game progression, players who play on Xbox One will be able to carry over to the Xbox Series X without worrying whether or not you will have to start over again.

Here are some scenarios that Microsoft shared today:

Gears 5 – If you own Gears 5 or are loving it via Xbox Game Pass now, you can play it today on Xbox One. Then, if you pick up an Xbox Series X this holiday, all it takes is a push of a button to download it and you’ll have the Optimized version of Gears 5—available on day one at launch with the console—at your fingertips.

– If you own Gears 5 or are loving it via Xbox Game Pass now, you can play it today on Xbox One. Then, if you pick up an Xbox Series X this holiday, all it takes is a push of a button to download it and you’ll have the Optimized version of Gears 5—available on day one at launch with the console—at your fingertips. Halo Infinite – When Halo Infinite launches alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox One this holiday, you only have to buy the game once and you’ll get the best version for whichever console you own, or both. If you pick up Xbox Series X for your living room, Smart Delivery will recognize that and deliver you the Optimized version there. If you decide to move your existing Xbox One to a bedroom or the office, Smart Delivery will recognize that too and deliver that version when you’re playing on Xbox One.

– When Halo Infinite launches alongside Xbox Series X and Xbox One this holiday, you only have to buy the game once and you’ll get the best version for whichever console you own, or both. If you pick up Xbox Series X for your living room, Smart Delivery will recognize that and deliver you the Optimized version there. If you decide to move your existing Xbox One to a bedroom or the office, Smart Delivery will recognize that too and deliver that version when you’re playing on Xbox One. More Titles – Lastly, some new and existing Xbox One titles will be Optimizing their games after the Xbox Series X launches. For example, if you buy Cyberpunk 2077 when it launches on September 17, you’ll be set to explore Night City on Xbox One. If you pick up Xbox Series X at launch this holiday, you can play it there too in compatibility mode, picking up exactly where you left off. Then, when CD Projekt RED delivers an Xbox Series X Optimized version of Cyberpunk 2077, you’ll automatically get upgraded once it’s available at no additional cost.

Check out the new trailer for Smart Delivery: