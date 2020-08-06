Street Fighter V Season 5 DLC Roadmap Revealed

Capcom has now announced Season 5 for Street Fighter V which will be adding new DLC to the already four year old game.



The first DLC character coming to Season 5 of Street Fighter V is Dan. Dan will have four new costumes and a new stage is also included. He will be available sometime in Winter 2020.



In the Spring of 2021, fan favorite Rose is finally added to the game. She will come with her own stage as well as five new costumes.



In Summer 2021, two new characters come to the game. First there’s Oro from Street Fighter 3 returning with three costumes. The second character is Rival School’s Akira Kazama. Miss Kazama has five costumes as well as a new stage of her own.



The last DLC is still a mystery character at the moment. Whoever this character will be won’t be out until Fall 2021. You can also expect a new stage and additional costumes.

Street Fighter V is out now for PC and PS4.