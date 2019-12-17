Seth Will Be Added As Street Fighter V DLC Next Year

Fans of Street Fighter IV will be happy because the end boss of that game is heading to Street Fighter V next year as DLC.



Seth was the end boss in Street Fighter IV, and he will be added to Street Fighter V on February 14th, 2020. He will be the 40th fighter to join the game since it launched in early 2016.



The most interesting part of the reveal is that Seth will have a second form where he is a female. It’s funny because the female form still has his deep man voice!



For more about Seth, you can read the description for the character in the press release details posted down below.

” The 40th character to join the illustrious Street Fighter™ V: Champion Edition roster has been announced and will be available on February 14, 2020. Seth, the “King of Chaos” and boss character from Street Fighter™ IV, takes on a new form and will return as a master move mimicker in Champion Edition. For current players wanting some new content to fight over, the December update released today, offering Gill, a new stage and new gameplay features to try out. Additionally, an all-new trailer for Street Fighter V: Champion Edition debuted today, showcasing more of this robust new version that includes 40 characters, 34 stages and over 200 costumes.

The Street Fighter™ series has always featured memorable bosses, and Seth’s iconic role in Street Fighter IV was no different. After Seth’s demise in that past appearance, part of the intelligence survived and the remnants of the biological brain have been paired with a new physical form in Champion Edition. Always seeking new data from the fiercest fighters in the world, Seth has the ability to steal moves and use them against an opponent. That means players who go up against Seth should plan accordingly and expect to get a taste of their own medicine. “