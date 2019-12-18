Capcom Registers A Number of New Trademarks, Including Dino Crisis and More

Since the announcement of Resident Evil 2‘s remake, fans have been hoping for more from Capcom, which has already lead to Resident Evil 3, but recent trademark filings might be giving fans some hope.

Thanks to the Twitter account 商標ウォッチbot, a number of interesting trademarks were recently filed in Japan by Capcom. These include Mega Man, Dino Crisis, Darkstalkers, Cyberbots, Tech Romancer, Power Stone, Captain Commando, Magic Sword, Battle Circuit, Mega Twins, Giga Wing, Gargoyle’s Quest, VULGUS, Eco Fighters, Tiger Road, Ghost’s ‘n Goblins and King of Dragons.

Given the extremely long list of fairly random, iconic and largely underused franchises, this could mean a couple exciting and not so exciting things. With arcade ports being somewhat popular and Capcom doing a few in the past, it’s entirely possible a few of these will find new life as a digital collection or single release title. It’s also possible they’re going to find something new to do with the franchise, as Darkstalkers and Mega Man exist in many places besides their respective franchise.

For all the goods things we can speculate, like possibly getting a new Tech Romancer, this extremely random list more so indicates Capcom is just renewing existing trademarks to protect their franchises. This makes a lot more sense than bringing back a decade or more old franchise in hopes that nostalgia will sell it. Still, many of the games are fantastic in one way or another and would certainly find new life on a different platform. Especially titles like Cyberbots, as that is one example of a franchise dying but the characters from it are remembered outside of it. For those wondering, that would be Jin Saotome from Marvel vs Capcom and Princess Devilotte de Deathsatan IX from Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo and more.

Still, even if every title isn’t revived, hopefully something comes of this.