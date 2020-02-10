Dragon Ball FighterZ Will Get A Third Season Pass

Despite coming out in early 2018, Bandai Namco is still supporting Dragon Ball Fighter Z. The game will have a third Season Pass.



As expected, the third season pass will add several new characters to the growing roster in Dragon Ball Fighter Z. Coming out first is the character of Kefla from Dragon Ball Super.



As some people know, Kefla is the fused version of Kale and Caulifa when they fought in the Tournament of Power.



Another character in Season 3 is the Ultra Instinct version of Goku. This is a character that also first appeared in the Dragon Ball Super anime.

More characters are also a part of Season 3, although they will not be announced and revealed until a later date.

If you want to know more about the new DLC, you can read the press release info and see the new trailer posted down below.

“Coming out of the DRAGON BALL FighterZ World Tour Finals which took place in Paris, France over the weekend, information about DRAGON BALL FighterZ’s next season pass package (Season Pass #3) was shared with an excited audience who were on-hand to witness some of the most competitive players from around the globe compete for big prizes and most important of all… the pride of victory!

The excitement surrounding DRAGON BALL FighterZ continues to inspire longtime players and new challengers alike to pit their favorite DRAGON BALL characters against each other, and with the launch of Season Pass 3, players will have two new characters to master and new moves to deploy as Ultra Instinct Goku and Kefla join the DRAGON BALL FighterZ character roster. Kefla will be making her debut on February 28th and we’ll have more updates about when Ultra Instinct Goku will be joining the roster soon.“