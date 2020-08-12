Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 now live

New main scenario quests, new trials, class changes, and more

Square Enix released this week the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 that brings a lot of new content including new main scenarios, new class improvements/tweaks, and more.

With Patch 5.3 “Reflections in Crystal,” the free trial version has been expanded. Starting today, players who would like to check out the game will have access to the complete first expansion, Heavensward, and all content updates through Patch 3.56. There will be no limit on the hundred of hours of playtime!

Additionally, there are a number of other features that will now be accessible to all free trial players:

The level cap for all classes and jobs for the free trial has been increased to level 60.

Players can now try out a total of thirteen different jobs and classes, including the three jobs added with Heavensward — Dark Knight, Machinist, and Astrologian.

The Au Ra race is available to play as.

The Palace of the Dead has now been fully unlocked, and players can traverse as far as the deepest floor.

As for the meaty content, the following are what’s being added:

Main Scenario Quests

New Dungeon – The Heroes’ Gauntlet

New Trial

New Alliance Raid – YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse: The Puppets’ Bunker

Chronicles of a New Era – The Sorrow of Werlyt

Faux Hollows – The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Unreal)

New Custom Deliveries

Beast Tribe Quests – Dwarves

Save the Queen – Unforgiven, Unforgotten

New Battlefield – Bozjan Southern Front

Ishgardian Restoration Updates

Skysteel Tool Updates

A Realm Reborn Area Improvements

Trial Synthesis

New Game+ Updates

Sundry Splendors

But for a complete list, check out the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 full patch notes.

Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, and PC/Mac.