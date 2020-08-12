Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 now live

Square Enix released this week the highly-anticipated Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 that brings a lot of new content including new main scenarios, new class improvements/tweaks, and more.
With Patch 5.3 “Reflections in Crystal,” the free trial version has been expanded. Starting today, players who would like to check out the game will have access to the complete first expansion, Heavensward, and all content updates through Patch 3.56. There will be no limit on the hundred of hours of playtime!
Additionally, there are a number of other features that will now be accessible to all free trial players:
- The level cap for all classes and jobs for the free trial has been increased to level 60.
- Players can now try out a total of thirteen different jobs and classes, including the three jobs added with Heavensward — Dark Knight, Machinist, and Astrologian.
- The Au Ra race is available to play as.
- The Palace of the Dead has now been fully unlocked, and players can traverse as far as the deepest floor.
As for the meaty content, the following are what’s being added:
- Main Scenario Quests
- New Dungeon – The Heroes’ Gauntlet
- New Trial
- New Alliance Raid – YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse: The Puppets’ Bunker
- Chronicles of a New Era – The Sorrow of Werlyt
- Faux Hollows – The Akh Afah Amphitheatre (Unreal)
- New Custom Deliveries
- Beast Tribe Quests – Dwarves
- Save the Queen – Unforgiven, Unforgotten
- New Battlefield – Bozjan Southern Front
- Ishgardian Restoration Updates
- Skysteel Tool Updates
- A Realm Reborn Area Improvements
- Trial Synthesis
- New Game+ Updates
- Sundry Splendors
But for a complete list, check out the Final Fantasy XIV Patch 5.3 full patch notes.
Final Fantasy XIV is available now for PlayStation 4, and PC/Mac. Check back with us this week for our review coverage. Stay tuned.