Dead by Daylight cross-play features available now for all platforms

Behaviour Interactive is pleased to announce today that Dead by Daylight has implemented cross-play and cross-play features across all available platforms; PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

According to the developer, the cross-play on consoles follows “a year of research, interviews, data analysis and the successful implementation of cross-play on Steam and Windows Store,” according to Behaviour Interactive. Now, players on consoles and PC can play together no matter the platform.

Additionally, cross-friends features are available today as well.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing: