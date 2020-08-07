New Features Announced For Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Developer Toys for Bob has now announced some new features that you can experience when you play Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time.



One of the newest features of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time is the fact that Dingodile will be playable for the first time in a platform Crash game. Coco is also playable in the entire game, and Neo Cortex can be controlled in some levels too.



It was also revealed that this game will be a direct sequel to Crash Bandicoot: Warped. You can also experience new gameplay mechanics such as rope swinging, wall-running, rail grinding and more.



Another new feature of the game is Quantum Masks. These special masks gives Crash and the team new abilities. One such mask allows you to freeze time in order to get past obstacles.



There is also a mirror mode available and another feature where you can play the game in black and white. This is called the Inverted Mode and it changes the way you play the game and more.



Lastly, it has been announced that you can unlock a lot of new skins. There are no microtransactions in the game as all skins can be earned by playing the game.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be released on October 2nd, 2020 for PS4 and Xbox One.