Genshin Impact Releases This Fall for PS4

Following a relatively successful beta, the upcoming free-to-play open world RPG (that’s not an MMO) Genshin Impact, will be hitting PS4 sometime this Fall.

This news isn’t overly since miHoYo already confirmed the mobile and PC versions were set to release in Oct. 2020.

Forrest Liu, miHoYo president, had the following to say in a press release:

We were absolutely thrilled to announce to all fans of PlayStation 4 during today’s State of Play broadcast that Genshin Impact will be released this fall. Thanks to the dedication of our team and support from our partners at Sony Interactive Entertainment, we can finally unveil what we’ve been working on for the past three and a half years. We can’t wait to see what happens when players finally start their own journeys in the world we’ve created. Press release

For those looking for more information on Genshin Impact, you can find the official overview below:

Genshin Impact is an open-world action RPG set in the vast fantasy world of Teyvat. The game features a lively open world, a diverse cast of characters, element-based combat and exploration, and an engaging storyline. Players will take on the role of the mysterious “Traveler” as they embark on an unforgettable quest to find their lost sibling, unraveling the mysteries that enshroud themselves and the world of Teyvat along their way. During the State of Play broadcast, a brand-new trailer for Genshin Impactshowcased over a dozen playable characters from the first two of the seven major cities to appear in Teyvat, each of whom brings unique elemental powers and their own signature combat style to the table. miHoYo overview