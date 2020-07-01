Crash Bandicoot 4 Will Not Have Microtransactions

Earlier this week there were rumors that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have microtransactions. This started thanks to a new policy from Microsoft that will inform players of titles that offer any kind of in-app purchase.

Shortly after, Toys for Bob, the developer of Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time, commented on the situation, clarifying that the title will not have microtransactions.

We're seeing confusion about #MTX in @CrashBandicoot 4 and want to be 💎 clear: There are NO MICROTRANSACTIONS in #Crash4. As a bonus, the Totally Tubular skins are included in all digital versions of the game. — Toys For Bob (@ToysForBob) June 30, 2020

This quick and rather direct statement is very reassuring. Not only does it confirm the title won’t launch with them, it shows they’re also not on the horizon or even considered.

If you missed the reveal, here is the official overview:

It’s About Time – for a brand-wumping new Crash Bandicoot™ game! Crash fourward into a time shattered adventure with your favorite marsupials. Neo Cortex and N. Tropy are back at it again and launching an all-out assault on not just this universe, but the entire multiverse! Crash and Coco are here to save the day by reuniting the four quantum masks and bending the rules of reality. New abilities? Check. More playable characters? Yep. Alternate dimensions? Obviously. Ridonkulous bosses? For sure. Same awesome sauce? You bet your sweet jorts. Wait, are they actually jorts? Not in this universe! PlayStation Store

Those interested will be able to check out this new adventure on Oct. 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.