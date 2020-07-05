The ESRB Rates Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

The ESRB has now rated Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time which gives us a few more details on what the full game will include.



As predicted, Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time has been rated E for everyone over the age of 10. The game contains: Alcohol Reference, Cartoon Violence, Comic Mischief and Language.



The full rating summary for the game has been rated below. The game still only says it will be out for PS4 and Xbox One.

“This is a platformer game in which players help Crash Bandicoot travel through time to stop a destructive force. Players traverse platforms, jump on enemies (e.g., pirates, robots, dinosaurs), and use a spin/kick attack to knock characters out. Some characters (e.g., lizard pirates) use cartoony guns, rockets, and/or dynamite against others; characters generally disappear amid puffs of smoke and whimsical sound effects when defeated. There are a handful of depictions of alcohol: barrels, jugs near a tavern, with a frothy-mug sign; neon signs of barrels with the word “Tavern.” The game contains a comical depiction of a man vomiting. The words “a*s” and “bastard” are heard in the game.“

The game will be out worldwide on October 2nd, 2020. Reportedly, the game will feature over 100 levels and no microtransactions are to be added.