It Sounds Like Halo Infinite Still Set To Be Released For Xbox One In 2021

There were a lot of rumors revealed this week about the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite. Well it sounds like those rumors were untrue.



If you missed the news, so-called insiders claimed that the Xbox One version of Halo Infinite would be canceled. This is because the rumor claimed the base Xbox One wasn’t able to handle the game engine.



In the same rumor, it was also claimed that developer 343 Industries might delay the game’s release date until 2022!



Well Halo Infinite community manager, John Junyszek, has posted on Twitter that these rumors are not true. You can see his comments posted down below.



“Hey Eric – we’re seeing lots of fake “leaks” out there, so please don’t believe everything you read. There are no plans to change our 2021 release or the devices and platforms we’ll be supporting. We’re building Halo Infinite to be the best it can be on each device/platform.”

With this in mind, Halo Infinite will still be released in 2021 for PC, Xbox Series X and even Xbox One. The game was originally coming out in 2020, but it was delayed in order to make the game look better.