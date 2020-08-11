Halo Infinite delayed to 2021; no longer a launch title

Microsoft announced today that Halo Infinite will no longer be a launch title for the Xbox Series X as the game has been delayed from its planned Holiday 2020 launch to 2021.

Microsoft did not confirm today when exactly Halo Infinite will be released except for the fact that it’s coming out next year instead. Per the company, the delay comes as the “result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”

Here’s the full statement: