Halo Infinite delayed to 2021; no longer a launch title

Microsoft announced today that Halo Infinite will no longer be a launch title for the Xbox Series X as the game has been delayed from its planned Holiday 2020 launch to 2021.
Microsoft did not confirm today when exactly Halo Infinite will be released except for the fact that it’s coming out next year instead. Per the company, the delay comes as the “result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year.”
Here’s the full statement:
Today I want to share an important Halo Infinite development update with the community. We have made the difficult decision to shift our release to 2021 to ensure the team has adequate time to deliver a Halo game experience that meets our vision.
The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year. I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday.
We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.
Thank you for your support and understanding