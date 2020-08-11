The Last of Us Part II getting a new mode, a new difficulty, and more this week

Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Naughty Dog announced today that on August 13, it’s critically-acclaimed The Last of Us Part II will be getting a new mode and new difficulty this week via version 1.05 update.

Fans of The Last of Us Part II looking for a reason to come back and play the game will now have one as the much-awaited “Grounded” difficulty makes a return. Additionally, the new patch will also be getting the new “Permadeath” mode, new gameplay modifiers, new trophies, and more. The patch is expected to be released on Thursday, August 13.

Here are more details of The Last of Us Part II new mode, new features, and more via the PlayStation Blog:

Grounded Difficulty Returns, Plus New Permadeath Mode For veteran The Last of Us fans, “Grounded” difficulty represents the ultimate test of skill. This difficulty raises the stakes by not only making enemies deadlier and ammo, upgrade, and crafting materials incredibly scarce, but also removing invaluable tools for survival, such as disabling Listen mode, deactivating elements of the HUD, and more. Beginning with the update, Grounded will become one of the base difficulty options available when starting the story, so you won’t need to have beaten the game once already to access it. As an additional layer of challenge, we’re also introducing a brand new “Permadeath” mode. With this custom mode enabled, there are no second chances—you must complete the entire game without dying or start over from the beginning. However, if taking on the whole game is too daunting, you can choose to enable Permadeath mode with checkpoints on a per-chapter or per-act basis. In other words, if you die at the end of Day One, you’ll have to play the entire day over again. You’ll also be rewarded for your efforts. The Grounded update introduces two new Trophies: one for completing the game with any Permadeath mode enabled and another for beating it on Grounded difficulty. Don’t worry, though, neither of these Trophies will be required in order to earn the Platinum. New Graphics, Audio, and Gameplay Modifiers Have you ever wondered what The Last of Us Part II would look like as a cel-shaded adventure or if it was made in the retro 8-bit era? How about if it was a black and white noir thriller or sepia-toned classic? With this week’s update, we’re adding nearly 30 new graphics rendering modes, as well as several new audio modifiers that allow you to change the look and feel of the game. We’re also debuting new unlockable gameplay modifiers, like One Shot or Touch of Death that enable one-hit kills or Infinite Ammo, Infinite Crafting, or Infinite Listen Mode Range to add a new twist to gameplay: – Mirrow World

– Mirror on Death

– Slow Motion

– Bullet Speed mode

– Infinite Ammo

– Infinite Crafting

– Infinite Melee Durability

– Infinite Listen mode range

– One Shot

– Touch of Death

– 8-bit audio

– 4-bit audio

– Helium Audio

– Xenon Audio All of these modifiers can be accessed via the Extras menu and unlocked after completing the game. New Options and Improvements Alongside these new modes, we’re excited to introduce a number of frequently requested improvements to the game, including the option to disable Listen Mode, adjust Film Grain levels, additional display options, improvements to accessibility features, and more. For our friends in the speedrunning community, we’re also adding the ability to see playtime up to the second in the saves menu, making it easier to track and verify your runs. Here’s a quick overview of the new features that will be added with the Grounded update: – Saves now display playtime up to the second

– Film Grain Adjustment option

– Disable Listen Mode option

– Motion Sensor Function Aiming option

– Arc Throw HUD Display option

– Aiming Acceleration Scale option

– Aiming Ramp Power Scale option

– Accessibility improvements to Ground Zero encounter, collectible tracking, Enhanced Listen Mode for collectibles, and rope gameplay

The Last of Us Part II is available now for PlayStation 4.

Check below the new trailer of The Last of Us Part II featuring the new features, new mode, and more that are introduced in version 1.05: