Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin’s First Nine Minutes Revealed

With the release of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin‘s Nov. 10 release fast approaching, IGN released a video showcasing the games first nine minutes.

Unlike our previous experiences, which focused on various portions of gameplay, this shows the charm players can expect from the action and farming simulator.

XSeed Games official overview of Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin:

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is a brand new title from Edelweiss, the talented indie team behind the highly acclaimed title Astebreed. Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruinrepresents a whole new direction for this acclaimed developer, combining side-scrolling action with deep crafting and farming simulation. Players take on the role of Sakuna, a proud yet lonely harvest goddess who is banished to a dangerous island with a group of outcast humans. As she tames the island by defeating demons in gorgeous, mysterious natural settings, she will also find a home in a mountain village, proving herself worthy of her title by harvesting rice and bettering the lives of humans. In addition to serving as a love letter to Japanese mythology, Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is an ode to the artistry of cultivating rice, and an engrossing simulation of the craft behind the agriculture. Key Features Refined Side-scrolling Platform Action – Using farm tools as weapons, chain together quick, heavy, and special attacks to take down demonic beasts, while mastering the magical “divine raiment” will be essential to grapple distant platforms, evade danger, and overcome powerful enemies. Detailed 3D Simulation-style Gameplay – Learn the ancient art of agriculture by following detailed steps from planting to harvesting to cultivate the perfect crop. As a harvest goddess, Sakuna’s strength grows with each successful rice crop, with attributes such as aesthetic and flavor directly correlating to her combat abilities. Creating a Home in the Wilderness – Sakuna’s mortal companions make weapons, armor, and meals for her using the materials and ingredients she gathers on her adventures, and completing quests for them will unlock even more options. A Fresh Take on Japanese Mythology – The heroine is part of a pantheon of gods and demons inspired by traditional Japanese mythology but featuring many unique twists. The story and world are filled with lovingly rendered details, some familiar and some completely original. XSeed Games

Currently Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin is set to release on PS4, Switch and PC.