NBA 2K20 Roster Update Changes Player Ratings

2K Sports has now released a new roster update to NBA 2K20. This new update changes many player ratings.



To reflect the real world of NBA, NBA 2K20 updates the ratings of players based on how they’re performing. Some players increase their ratings, while others may see a drop.



Today is the fourth ever roster update made to 2K20. The update details were posted over on the official Facebook page. You can read about all of the info posted down below.

Paul George: 91 OVR (-2)

Trae Young: 90 OVR (+1)

Nikola Jokic: 90 OVR (+1)

Chris Paul: 87 OVR (+1)

Hassan Whiteside: 87 OVR (+2)

Nikola Vucevic: 86 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 85 OVR (-1)

Steven Adams: 85 OVR (+2)

Al Horford: 84 OVR (-3)

Eric Bledsoe: 84 OVR (-1)

Kyle Lowry: 84 OVR (-1)

D’Angelo Russell: 84 OVR (-1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 83 OVR (-1)

Jrue Holiday: 83 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valanciunas: 83 OVR (+1)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 83 OVR (+2)

Blake Griffin: 82 OVR (-2)

Louis Williams: 82 OVR (-1)

Evan Fournier: 82 OVR (-1)

Marcus Morris Sr: 82 OVR (+2)

Lauri Markkanen: 81 OVR (+1)

Brandon Clarke: 81 OVR (+1)

Goran Dragic: 81 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 81 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 81 OVR (+1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (+2)

Marcus Smart: 80 OVR (-2)

Draymond Green: 80 OVR (-2)

Rudy Gay: 80 OVR (-1)

Dwight Howard: 80 OVR (+1)

JJ Redick: 80 OVR (+1)

Dejounte Murray: 80 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Dennis Schroder: 80 OVR (+1)

Davis Bertans: 80 OVR (+1)

Derrick Favors: 80 OVR (+2)

Josh Richardson: 79 OVR (-2)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 79 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 79 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 79 OVR (+1)

Ersan Ilyasova: 79 OVR (+1)

Daniel Theis: 79 OVR (+1)

Kendrick Nunn: 79 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis: 79 OVR (+1)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 79 OVR (+1)

Jalen Brunson: 79 OVR (+1)

Delon Wright: 79 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 79 OVR (+1)

Dwight Powell: 79 OVR (+2)

Michael Porter Jr.: 79 OVR (+2)

Lonzo Ball: 79 OVR (+2)

Alec Burks: 79 OVR (+2)

Mohamed Bamba: 79 OVR (+3)

Maxi Kleber: 79 OVR (+4)

Markelle Fultz: 78 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 78 OVR (+1)

Tomas Satoransky: 78 OVR (+1)

Terrence Ross: 78 OVR (+1)

Monte Morris: 78 OVR (+1)

Jaxson Hayes: 78 OVR (+1)

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson: 78 OVR (+1)

Chris Boucher: 78 OVR (+1)

Patrick Mills: 78 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Duncan Robinson: 78 OVR (+2)

Joe Ingles: 78 OVR (+2)

D.J. Augustin: 78 OVR (+2)

J.J. Barea: 78 OVR (+2)

Terence Davis: 78 OVR (+2)

Trey Burke: 78 OVR (+3)

Shabazz Napier: 78 OVR (+4)

Rajon Rondo: 77 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 77 OVR (-1)

Alex Len: 77 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 77 OVR (+1)

Aaron Holiday: 77 OVR (+1)

T.J. McConnell: 77 OVR (+1)

Ish Smith: 77 OVR (+2)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 77 OVR (+3)

James Ennis: 76 OVR (-2)

R.J. Barrett: 76 OVR (-2)

Dario Saric: 76 OVR (-1)

Dante Exum: 76 OVR (+1)

John Henson: 76 OVR (+1)

Emmanuel Mudiay: 76 OVR (+1)

Noah Vonleh: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Bell: 76 OVR (+1)

De’Anthony Melton: 76 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (+2)

Damion Lee: 76 OVR (+3)

Ian Mahinmi: 76 OVR (+4)

Jordan McRae: 76 OVR (+4)

JaMychal Green: 75 OVR (-3)

Josh Hart: 75 OVR (-2)

P.J. Tucker: 75 OVR (-2)

Eric Gordon: 75 OVR (-2)

Kris Dunn: 75 OVR (-1)

De’Andre Hunter: 75 OVR (-1)

DeAndre Bembry: 75 OVR (-1)

Avery Bradley: 75 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (-1)

Patrick Patterson: 75 OVR (+1)

Michael Carter-Williams: 75 OVR (+1)

Dorian Finney-Smith: 75 OVR (+1)

E’Twaun Moore: 75 OVR (+1)

Tyus Jones: 75 OVR (+2)

Georges Niang: 75 OVR (+3)

Gary Payton II: 75 OVR (+7)

Taj Gibson: 74 OVR (-4)

Danuel House: 74 OVR (-3)

Landry Shamet: 74 OVR (-1)

Malik Monk: 74 OVR (-1)

Damyean Dotson: 74 OVR (-1)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)

Glenn Robinson III: 74 OVR (-1)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (+1)

Tim Frazier: 74 OVR (+3)

Taurean Prince: 73 OVR (-2)

Wilson Chandler: 73 OVR (-2)

Sterling Brown: 73 OVR (-1)

Nicolas Batum: 73 OVR (-1)

Elie Okobo: 73 OVR (+1)

Thon Maker: 73 OVR (+2)

Anzejs Pasecniks: 73 OVR (+3)

Yogi Ferrell: 72 OVR (-3)

Mike Scott: 72 OVR (-2)

Abdel Nader: 72 OVR (-2)

Vince Carter: 72 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 72 OVR (-1)

Juan Hernangomez: 72 OVR (-1)

Nassir Little: 72 OVR (-1)

Anfernee Simons: 72 OVR (-1)

Ky Bowman: 72 OVR (-1)

Javonte Green: 72 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 72 OVR (+2)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (+5)

Garrett Temple: 71 OVR (-2)

Kenrich Williams: 71 OVR (-2)

Kyle Korver: 71 OVR (-1)

Semi Ojeleye: 71 OVR (-1)

D.J. Wilson: 70 OVR (-3)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 70 OVR (-1)

Matthew Dellavedova: 70 OVR (-1)