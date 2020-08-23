First Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Trailer Released

Rocksteady Studios has now released the first trailer for the Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game out in the near future.



The reveal teaser trailer shows that Harley Quinn, King Shark, Captain Boomerang and Deadshot are the four main characters. These are probably the four playable characters in the game.



As expected, Superman is the main bad guy of the game. It looks like he’s being controlled which is why he’s gone evil. The game is set in the city of Metropolis.



The only bad news about the game is that we have to wait for 2022 to play it. The game will be released for the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC platforms in two year’s time.



The trailer also showed mostly CGI footage. It will only be a matter of time until we get to see actual gameplay.



You can check out the new trailer posted down below.