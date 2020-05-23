Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition Free on PlayStation; Ends May 26

Joining the ever growing list of freebies or promotional offers given in light of COVID-19, is Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition on PlayStation 4.

While this honestly should’ve happened sooner and really should just replace the existing limited trial, this edition will give players full access to Final Fantasy XIV Online Starter Edition on PlayStation 4 for the next 30 days. Yes, this still requires an online membership and some players have noted activating it will make it so you can’t go back to the limited trial version.

Despite this being bad news for some, a couple players have indicated PC players can get a free month if they activate this with their PC account.

If you’d like to download it, we included a link to the most popular three regions:

Those interested will have until May 26 to redeem the offer and then 30 days to check out the game. While it does not include the expansions, which add a lot of content and exciting things to the experience, it is the perfect starting point, especially given how much time players currently have.