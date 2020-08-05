The very fun and humorous game called Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is out now for you to play on PC and PS4 from today.

On PC, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is available for you to buy via Steam. On PS4, you can get the game on PlayStation Store.



Alternatively, PS4 owners can get the game for free if they are a current PlayStation Plus subscriber. The game will remain free on PS Plus throughout the month of August.



If you haven’t played the game, you should because it’s funny. It’s a battle royale style game, but you have to survive the many obstacle courses that await you.

For more information about the game, you can read the press release info posted down below.

Features:



Massive Online Pandemonium: Dive into a series of ridiculous challenges and wild obstacle courses with masses of other competitors online, all with the hopes of making the cut and advancing to the next round of mayhem.



Competitive & Cooperative: Shift between competitive free-for-alls and cooperative challenges where the losing team all get eliminated.



Comically Physical: Watch in delight as your fellow competitors bend, bounce, and bash their way to hilarious, physics-based failure.



Delightfully Customizable: Fail in style with everything from fashionable pineapple couture to the latest in bunny hats available to customize your look in Fall Guys.