Phantasy Star Online 2 now available on Steam

Sega announced today that Phantasy Star Online 2 is available now on Steam, along with an additional 33 countries.

The new territories that can play Phantasy Star Online 2 now include : Argentina, Australia, Austria, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russian Federation, Singapore, Slovakia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, and Turkey.

Additionally, Sega released today the game’s Episode 4 update which adds crafting, a new planet to explore, PvP battles, a new story, and more.

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Welcome to the Oracle Fleet You are an ARKS Operative, a member of an elite task force dedicated to exploring inhospitable planets, and looking for signs of a dark corruption called the Falspawn. Join forces with allies from four distinct races and choose from nine classes—each with unique weapons and special abilities—and embark on endless and challenging missions with friends! Unparalleled Online Action RPG Experience the most responsive action combat system in an online RPG to date. With highly customizable attacks and abilities, Phantasy Star Online 2‘s combat encourages players to get creative in their battle strategy. Precision and skill determine the outcome of each combat situation, and with eighteen weapon types to choose from, you are never limited to just one playstyle. Ultimate Character Creator Discover one of the most powerful character creators ever made. With four races to choose from, customizing your ARKS Operative’s appearance is just the beginning. Phantasy Star Online 2‘s ever-expanding catalog of editable accessories and layered outfits to mix and match allows for countless possibilities, limited only by the extent of your imagination. Free-to-Play Download and play for free. Experience all that Phantasy Star Online 2 has to offer, with no level caps or blocked story content. A Never-Ending Quest Awaits You! The core game is free-to-play, but there is certain paid content that can be purchased.

Phantasy Star Online 2 is available now as well on Xbox One and Pc via Microsoft Store.