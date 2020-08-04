Compatible PS4 accessories for PlayStation 5 announced

With the PlayStation 5 launching in the very near future, Sony Interactive Entertainment announced today the PS4 accessories that will be compatible with the new console.
For those hoping that can use their DUALSHOCK 4 controller with the PS5 games, it’s sad to say that it won’t be compatible as PS5 games will be taking advantage of the new features of the DualSense wireless controller.
Find below more details:
Which existing PlayStation 4 peripherals / accessories will work on PlayStation 5?
– Specialty peripherals, such as officially licensed racing wheels, arcade sticks, and flight sticks, will work with PlayStation 5 games and supported PlayStation 4 games.
– The Platinum and Gold Wireless Headsets, as well as third-party headsets that connect via USB port or audio jack, will work on PlayStation 5 (the headset companion app is not compatible with PlayStation 5).
– The DualShock 4 wireless controller and PlayStation officially licensed third-party gamepad controllers will work with supported PlayStation 5 games.
– Both the PlayStation Move Motion Controllers and the PlayStation VR Aim Controller will work with supported PlayStation VR games on PlayStation 5.
Please note, not all PlayStation officially licensed or third-party peripherals / accessories may work on PlayStation 5. We recommend checking with the manufacturer to confirm whether a product will work on PlayStation 5 and specific titles.
Will DualShock 4 work with PlayStation 5 games?
No, we believe that PlayStation 5 games should take advantage of the new capabilities and features we’re bringing to the platform, including the features of DualSense wireless controller.
Is the PlayStation Camera for PlayStation 4 compatible with PlayStation 5?
Yes, PlayStation Camera will work with PlayStation 5 for playing supported PlayStation VR games. It will require a PlayStation Camera adapter that will be provided at no additional cost to PlayStation VR users. More details on how to get the adapter will be announced at a later date.