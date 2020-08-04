Project xCloud for Android launches September 15

Microsoft is pleased to announce today that members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will be able to play more than 100 games from the cloud via Project xCloud at no additional charge.

Some of the titles that will be available to play include Destiny 2, Gears 5, Yakuza: Kiwami 2, and more. Xbox Game Studios title will also be available via Project xCloud from the day of release. Expect the full launch lineup as we head closer to release.

With Project xCloud, you can access your friend list, achievements, controller settings, and save game progress anywhere with you as long as you have access to it. Additionally, you can switch between playing on console and mobile without losing any personalized settings or progress.

Microsoft also announced today the list of accessories that might be useful for anyone using the service when it launches on September 15. Check it out here.

Check out below the Project xCloud trailer below: