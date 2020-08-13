The Walking Dead Onslaught gets a release date

Survios announced today the release date for the highly-anticipated The Walking Dead Onslaught for PlayStation Vr, Occulus, and SteamVR.

The Walking Dead Onslaught will launch on September 29 and those who will pre-order will get exclusive weapons like the “Golden Katana” and the “Golden Knuckle Knife.” Additionally, it will include an exclusive skins “Sheriff Rick” and “Hunter Daryl.”

Here’s an overview of the game, via its Steam page listing:

Fight your fears head-on. The official VR game of AMC’s The Walking Dead, The Walking Dead Onslaught invites players to assume the roles of their favorite survivors from the TV series, struggling against the relentless walker threat while confronting both the horrors and humanity of this apocalyptic new world. With The Walking Dead Onslaught, AMC and Survios deliver the most immersive The Walking Dead experience yet. Key Features – Visceral Real-Motion Combat – The Walking Dead Onslaught introduces the most visceral combat experience that veteran virtual reality-studio Survios has built to date. Scavenge and wield an arsenal of iconic melee and ranged weapons using real-motion virtual reality mechanics—and experience the variety of their graphic end results.

– Progressive Dismemberment System – We are progressing virtual reality with interactions between you and an object, offering a variety of end results through multiple thresholds. It’s the most visceral combat experience that Survios has built to date.

– Delimbing – Walker limbs are vulnerable for removal at many joints, including arms, legs, and neck.

– Carving – Proprietary “gore mesh” creates realistic wounds anywhere on a walker’s body.

– Context-Based Physics – Varying reactions take place based on context; precise slicing through enemies result in getting stuck, resistance when pulling out weapons and grappling (a challenging technique in virtual reality).

– Melee Restraint System – Walkers can also be grabbed and restrained for precision melee attacks and strategic defense. Walkers can also be pushed and thrown at other walkers.



Check out below the new trailer: