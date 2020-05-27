Silent Hill returns in Dead by Daylight on June 16

In collaboration with Konami, Behavior Interactive announced Dead By Daylight: Silent Hill, the 16th chapter of the asymmetrical four-versus-one game Dead by Daylight.

Currently, the collaboration is live on the Public Test Build on Steam but it’s currently scheduled for full release across the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC versions of Deadlight by June 16.

“We are so thrilled to welcome Silent Hill as Chapter 16 of Dead by Daylight,” said Dead by Daylight game director Mathieu Cote. “Silent Hill is such an iconic video game licence and to add it to our legendary roster of horror is truly an honor. We hope players will have as much fun discovering this Chapter as we had in making it.”

Here’s an overview of the upcoming collaboration chapter, via Behavior Interactive:

The emblematic video game franchise joins the Entity’s Realm and further pushes the boundaries of horror, featuring a new Silent Hill-inspired map, a terrifying monster and a mysterious survivor. Midwich Elementary School is the scene of unspeakable horrors. Any sense of the innocence that once marked these halls is gone. In its place: stained walls, rusted chains, hanging cadavers and a sense that things have gone horribly wrong. Pyramid Head, known as The Executioner, is a sadistic and merciless killer fixated on dispensing punishment through pain. Never without his hulking great blade in tow, Pyramid Head has stepped into the fog to fulfill his nefarious duty. Cheryl Mason, previously known as Heather, is the Chapter’s newest survivor. Having freed herself from the religious cult that had pursued her since birth, she now must fight an eternal battle in the Entity’s realm.

Check out the announcement trailer below: