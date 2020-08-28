Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time features ‘Flashback’ levels

Go back to the 90s with the upcoming 'flashback levels' feature

Activision and developer Toys For Bob revealed today during the Gamescom 2020: Opening Live Stream that Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will have ‘flashback levels’ when it launches later this year.

Fans looking forward to rewinding time back in the 90s can look forward to the upcoming ‘flashback levels.’

Here’s more information on Crash Bandicoot 4 flashback levels, via Activision:

“Flashback” levels will give players the ability to rewind time back to the 90s—the greatest era ever! The Flashback levels are designed to challenge players’ puzzle solving and technical performing abilities. They also give fans even more ways to play. Through the collection of Flashback Tapes, players discover Crash and Coco’s origin story and experience Bandicoot training in Neo Cortex’s Test Chambers—but the task won’t be easy.

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time will be available for both PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on October 2. As always, check back with us near the release date for our review coverage. Stay tuned!