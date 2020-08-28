DOOM Eternal ‘The Ancient Gods, Part One’ DLC launches this October

Bethesda Softworks and developer id Software revealed at this year’s Gamescom 2020: Opening Night Live Steam that DOOM Eternal will be getting The Ancient Gods, Part One DLC this October 20.

The upcoming DLC will be available for those who have purchased the Year One Pass or the Digital Deluxe Edition of the game. Those who have not purchased the Year One Pass can still buy it for only $29.99 and will include both access to DLC 1 and 2.

Here’s a more detailed look of the upcoming DLC:

The first of a two-part story expansion for DOOM Eternal, “The Ancient Gods, Part One” casts players once again as the DOOM Slayer to confront an ancient evil awoken from an imbalance in the heavens. Ripping and tearing through never-before-seen locations in the DOOM universe, players will face off against fierce new demons and discover a new chapter in the DOOM Slayer’s story. “The Ancient Gods, Part One” will be available at no additional cost for players who own the DOOM Eternal Year One Pass or the Digital Deluxe edition of DOOM Eternal. For players who don’t own the Year One Pass, The Ancient Gods, Part One will be available to purchase separately and will include free access to BATTLEMODE. Players do not need to own DOOM Eternal to purchase and play The Ancient Gods, Part One. The Year One Pass is still available for $29.99 and includes access to both DLC 1 and 2. “The Ancient Gods, Part One” will also be available as a standalone purchase for $19.99.

Check out the debut trailer below:

DOOM Eternal is available now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Bethesda.Net and Stadia. A PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and Switch version will be released at a later date.