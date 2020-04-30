ESRB Listing Has More Details About WWE 2K Battlegrounds

WWE 2K Battlegrounds may have just been announced, but the ESRB has already rated the game giving us more details about what it will include.



If you missed the news, WWE 2K Battlegrounds is a spin-off wrestling game featuring special moves and funny looking character models. It’s being released this year instead of WWE 2K21.



The ESRB listing shows that the game will be available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. The game has been rated T for Teen and features “Cartoon Violence, Mild Suggestive and Themes.”



The rating summary gives us details about the gameplay, .You can read it posted down below.



“This is an arcade-style fighting game in which players engage in wrestling matches using custom characters and WWE Superstars. Characters punch, kick, and throw each other during matches; players can also attack opponents by using chairs, poles, alligators, exploding barrels, and falling cars. Wrestlers react to damage by crying out in pain, and/or writhing on the floor. Matches are depicted in a somewhat exaggerated cartoon style—highlighted by impact sounds, slow-motion effects, and occasional explosions. In one sequence, wrestlers climb and are shocked by an electrified cage while grabbing bags of cash. Some female wrestlers wear outfits that expose moderate amounts of cleavage and/or buttocks; characters can perform taunt actions that are somewhat suggestive (e.g., a hula-styled circular dance).”

WWE 2K Battlegrounds will be released in Fall 2020.