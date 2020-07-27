PlayStation Plus Games for August 2020 Revealed

Similar to June, Sony has revealed the Aug. 2020 PlayStation Plus games a bit early, which is far from the most interesting choice here.

Just like the last time Sony revealed games early, the first game, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remaster, will be available for free tomorrow for subscribers. While not as nice as Modern Warfare, a lot of people view the campaign in Modern Warfare 2 to be extremely well done and a highlight for the franchise.

Joining it is Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a title more reminiscent of the early days of PlayStation Plus on PlayStation 4. This title is set to release, both in general and for subscribers on Aug. 4, giving players something to look forward to. The beta generated a fair amount of buzz and hopefully this choice will work out well for everyone.